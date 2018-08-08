SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING issued for Grant, Huntington and Wells counties until 6:15 p.m.

Exposure to unknown substance prompts evacuation of Anderson Police Department

ANDERSON, Ind. – The Anderson Police Department has been evacuated after two officers were exposed to an unknown substance.

At around 4:45 p.m., two officers were putting something into evidence when they were exposed to an unknown substance, which was possibly a narcotic.

Police said the officers were medically evaluated and expected to be okay.

At this time, the department’s building has been shut down so a hazmat team can examine its HVAC system.

Anderson Fire Department and the Madison County Task Force are at the scene as well.

We will update this story once the building is reopened.

