Exposure to bulking agent prompts evacuation of Anderson Police Department

Posted 5:46 pm, August 8, 2018, by , Updated at 07:57PM, August 8, 2018

ANDERSON, Ind. – The Anderson Police Department was evacuated after two officers were exposed to a bulking agent commonly used to cut drugs like meth.

At around 4:45 p.m., two officers were putting something into evidence when they were exposed to an unknown substance, which was possibly a narcotic.

Police said the officers were medically evaluated and were okay.

The department’s building was shut down so a hazmat team could examine its HVAC system.

Anderson Fire Department and the Madison County Task Force responded to the scene.

Just before 7:45 p.m., the building was deemed safe for re-entry.

