Carmel City Council takes aim at clamoring late night lawn mowing

CARMEL, Ind. -- Carmel city leaders may be trimming back when people can trim their lawn. The City Council is proposing a noise ordinance change that would force home owners and companies to mow between the hours of 8AM to 8PM.

Currently, people in Carmel can tend to their lawns as early as six in the morning until ten at night.

Lawn care companies say those operations with big commercial projects will feel the heat the most. Anyone who violates the ordinance could face a $250 fine, and up to $2500 for repeat offenses.

As for homeowners, they appear to be somewhat split on the ordinance.

“Personally I’m an easy going person so probably not, but there are a lot of people who it would bother," homeowner Mark Tucker said.

“It’s good because my kids go to bed early," homeowner Stevie Everhart said, “My kids try to find every reason to get out of bed ."

The ordinance still has a few steps before going into effect, and Mayor Jim Brainard will have to sign off on it.