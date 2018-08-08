Carmel businesses look for help to stay afloat through construction mess

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. - Construction continues to cause problems for Carmel businesses so Aishah Hasnie stepped in to help.

Indy Auto Imports on Range Line Road had been without AT&T internet and phone services for two weeks. General Manager Brady Krueger told us, he believed a construction crew working on the road accidentally cut a cable. He said that impacted his business.

"My phone rings non-stop and it’s dead silent in here," said Krueger from his office, Wednesday.

He said he had been trying to get AT&T to come out and fix the problem, but they kept canceling his appointments.

"This, to me, is completely baffling."

So we stepped in and took his issue to AT&T's corporate office. A spokeswoman told us the company was aware of the issue and was working to resolve it.

UPDATE: Hours after CBS4 reached out to AT&T, we learned the company had restored services to Indy Auto Imports. The business confirmed the restoration of services.

Next door, Dairy Queen's General Manager Larry Johnson is trying to stay positive. He's excited about what the area will look like after construction is over, but right now sales are down 50% from last August.

J. Razzo's, near U.S. 31 and West Carmel Drive, recently announced its closing. The owner blamed ongoing construction in Carmel for its lack of customers.

That worries Johnson, especially since summer is his most popular season. He said he needs more customers to come out soon if Dairy Queen is to survive to see the finished project.

"I need help from the community. We’re there for them and they're always there for us," said Johnson. "This is going to be wonderful when it's done. But we just got to get together and make it. All of us."

His biggest concern is that folks don't know how to get to his businesses on Range Line.

So we found a map of detours on the City's Carmel Link app. The City suggests drivers download the app to keep up to date with construction, timetables, and detours.

If you’re driving from the south, you’ll need to take Keystone or Rohrer Road up to 146th and then over to Range Line. If you're driving in from the north near Clay Terrace Mall, you can still access the businesses on Range Line.

"Come on down here and see that you can get in and get out. Give us some support. Let us know you’re here. Let us know you can find us," said Johnson.