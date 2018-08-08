Aerosmith tour van found in Massachusetts woods after 40 years

CHESTERFIELD, Mass. — Long before Aerosmith filled stadiums with tens of thousands of fans, the band traveled New England in a tiny van playing to smaller crowds.

That dilapidated van has been found in the woods of a small Massachusetts town.

Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz, hosts of the History Channel show “American Pickers,” located the van in Chesterfield, a town of about 1,200 residents 100 miles west of Boston.

The property owner said the 1964 International Harvester Metro van was there when he bought the land from someone with a connection to Aerosmith.

Ray Tabano, a founding member of Aerosmith, confirmed it was the van the rockers used in the 1970s.

The pickers paid $25,000 for it. Wolfe says it’s “a piece of American rock and roll history.”

