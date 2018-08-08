A dry, warm and humid Thursday for central Indiana

Posted 4:08 pm, August 8, 2018, by , Updated at 04:09PM, August 8, 2018

High pressure will bring sunny skies and warm, humid weather to central Indiana for Thursday. We’ll have to enjoy the dry day as several wet days are in the immediate forecast.

An area of low pressure will sit over the region and give a daily chance for scattered storms through early next week

Along with the daily chance for rain high temperatures will be in the 80s.

So far this has been a warm Summer.

We still have a one inch seasonal rainfall deficit.

Expect a dry Thursday.

We’ll have a chance for t-storms Friday afternoon.

We’ll have a chance for more rain this weekend.

Most of our weekend storms will come late in the day.

High will be in the 80s for the next few days.

