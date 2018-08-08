× 2 injured in crash after driver attempts to pass dump truck in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana State Police say two men were severely injured in a two-vehicle crash in Miami County on Wednesday.

Officers responded to the collision on County Road 1000 North near County Road 200 West at about 7:55 a.m.

Authorities believe 22-year-old Kevin Hoffman of Mexico, Indiana was driving a 1998 Chevrolet Malibu westbound when he attempted to pass a dump truck. That’s when police say the Malibu struck an eastbound Ford Escape driven by 51-year-old Michael Donaldson of Deedsville, Indiana.

Hoffman and Donaldson were transported via ambulance to a Fort Wayne hospital. Police say Hoffman sustained life-threatening injuries. At last check, Donaldson was in surgery with multiple broken bones.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, but at this time, neither alcohol nor narcotics is suspected to have contributed to the incident.