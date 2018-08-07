Woman lends man a few bucks for food at gas station, finds out he’s Keith Urban

Posted 8:17 am, August 7, 2018, by , Updated at 09:15AM, August 7, 2018

MEDFORD, N.J. — A New Jersey woman who thought she was helping a down-and-out man pay for his gas station food ended up footing the bill for country music star Keith Urban.

Ruth Reed says she met Urban at a Medford Wawa ahead of his concert Friday night in Camden.

Substitute teacher Reed says she had made a resolution to help Wawa customers and jumped at the chance when the man ahead of her was short a few dollars.

Reed says he thanked her and said his name was Keith. When she remarked that he looked like Keith Urban, he said he was.

Not believing him, Reed asked his body guard to confirm she was talking to the musician.

She says, “It was then I realized what an idiot I was.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s