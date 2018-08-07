UPDATE: Man fatally shot after pointing gun at two deputies serving arrest warrant, authorities say

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A man was fatally shot by police when he pointed a gun at two deputies serving a warrant, according to Monroe County Sheriff Brad Swain.

Deputies were serving arrest warrants at a home in the 5900 block of Tower Road around 9:15 a.m. when a man came out with a handgun. Swain says he pointed that gun at two deputies who then shot him.

Deputies administered CPR, and the man was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

His identity has not been released at this time.