UPDATE: Man fatally shot after pointing gun at two deputies serving arrest warrant, authorities say

Posted 11:03 am, August 7, 2018, by , Updated at 12:31PM, August 7, 2018

Photo Gallery

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A man was fatally shot by police when he pointed a gun at two deputies serving a warrant, according to Monroe County Sheriff Brad Swain.

Deputies were serving arrest warrants at a home in the 5900 block of Tower Road around 9:15 a.m. when a man came out with a handgun. Swain says he pointed that gun at two deputies who then shot him.

Deputies administered CPR, and the man was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

His identity has not been released at this time.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s