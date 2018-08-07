Scattered storms Tuesday around central Indiana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rubber boots are highly recommended for your Tuesday. We had quite a bit of rain fall overnight. You may also be stepping over downed tree limbs. The highest wind gust I saw from overnight was 55 mph. This morning there are still families without power--also knocked out by wind.

Additional scattered storms are expected during Tuesday. Main concerns will be flash flooding and strong wind gusts.

These storms will threaten the Indians game and the Indiana State Fair. There will be some dry hours but don't let that convince you that we're done with storms for the day. We could see storms linger overnight and into Wednesday morning.

Best day to get to the fair or Victory Field will be Thursday. Rain chances stick otherwise every day.