Plainfield police investigating deaths of 2 found in apartment as murder-suicide

Posted 4:35 pm, August 7, 2018, by , Updated at 07:47PM, August 7, 2018

PLAINFIELD, Ind. – Two people were found dead in a Plainfield apartment on Tuesday.

The police department says the bodies of a man and woman were discovered around 3 p.m. at the Double Creek Flats. That’s northwest of the intersection of US 40 and Raceway Rd.

Police are investigating the incident as a murder suicide. Officers believe the two people lived together.

The deceased have not been identified at this time. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s