Plainfield police investigating deaths of 2 found in apartment as murder-suicide

PLAINFIELD, Ind. – Two people were found dead in a Plainfield apartment on Tuesday.

The police department says the bodies of a man and woman were discovered around 3 p.m. at the Double Creek Flats. That’s northwest of the intersection of US 40 and Raceway Rd.

Police are investigating the incident as a murder suicide. Officers believe the two people lived together.

The deceased have not been identified at this time. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.