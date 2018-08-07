Overnight storms leave their mark on parts of central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Strong storms moved through central Indiana overnight, bringing down trees and knocking out power in some areas.

As of about 7 a.m., more than 700 Indianapolis Power & Light customers were without electricity, while Duke Energy reported more than 670 and Indiana Michigan Power reported more than 130.

In Indianapolis, we came across a downed tree branch blocking part of 38th Street between Illinois and Michigan early Tuesday morning. With chainsaws in hand, crews worked to quickly clear the debris from the road. We also saw standing water that forced drivers to move lanes. It quickly receded.

Near East County Road 600 South and Moon Road in the Plainfield area, our crews came across some downed power lines. Fire officials were onsite to block the road and help direct traffic.

In Danville, the weather may have sparked an early morning fire. Officials said a tree hit a power line that then fell on to a cable TV line when storms swept through.

“Trying to research through it, trying to figure out—we found out that a tree had fallen behind some of the properties in this area,” said Chief Mark Morgan with the Danville Fire Department. “As multiple calls started coming in about electrical surges, power grid disruptions things like that, we found out that when the tree fell, it knocked all the power lines down, the power line fell into what we believe was a cable TV line and it charged the cable TV line and put juice into everyone’s home.”

A house sustained minor damage but no injuries were reported.

“I’d have to say, it’s probably a situation that I have not seen too often in 32 years,” Morgan said.