One toddler dead, another airlifted to hospital after getting hit by train in northern Indiana

Posted 1:05 pm, August 7, 2018, by

PORTAGE, Ind. – One toddler is dead and another toddler is critically injured after they were hit by a train in Portage, Indiana, The Times of Northwest Indiana reports.

Authorities say the siblings, a brother and sister, were walking along the railroad tracks near a mobile home park just off U.S. 20 when they were hit.

CSX train personnel told investigators they saw the children and honked the horn, but they couldn’t stop in time, according to The Times of Northwest Indiana.

One of the toddlers was pronounced dead at the scene. The other toddler was airlifted to a hospital.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s