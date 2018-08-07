× National Night Out events offer family fun, strengthen ties between police and community

Several police departments around the area will hold National Night Out events to strengthen ties with their communities.

National Night Out is an annual event that promotes partnerships between police officers and the neighbors they serve. This marks the 35th year for the event.

Most of the events offer food, parties, activities for kids and more. The goal is to bring police and communities together in a positive atmosphere.

Here’s a look at some of the event around the Indianapolis area, with help from our media partners at the IndyStar:

Indianapolis

Canterbury Neighborhood Association – 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 7 at Canterbury Park, 5510 Carvel, Ave., Indianapolis.

Crown Hill Neighborhood Association – 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 7 at 3400 Boulevard Place, Indianapolis.

Garfield Park Neighbors Association – 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 7 at Garfield Park Conservatory and Sunken Garden, 2505 Conservatory Dr., Indianapolis.

Fall Creek Place – 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Craig Kids Memorial Park, 2253 N. Alabama St., Indianapolis.

Fletcher Place Five-O – 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 7 at Edna Balz Lacy Park, 700 Greer St., Indianapolis.

Holy Cross Neighborhood – 6 to 9:30 p.m. Aug. 7 at the corner of the Sturm Esplanade and Arsenal Avenue, Indianapolis.

Homecroft – 5:30 p.m. Aug. 7 at 1400 Tulip Dr., Indianapolis.

Keystone Monon Neighborhood Association – 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 7 at Arsenal Park, 1400 E. 46th St., Indianapolis.

Little Flower Neighborhood Association – 6:30 to 8 p.m. Aug. 7 at Scecina Memorial High School, 5000 Nowland Ave., Indianapolis.

Mapleton-Fall Creek Neighborhood – 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 7 at Ruckle Pocket Park, 3038 Ruckle St., Indianapolis.

North Square – 5 p.m. Aug. 7 at 924 Shelby St., Indianapolis.

Old Southside – 6:30 p.m. Aug. 7 at 1530 Union St., Indianapolis.

Oxford Neighborhood Association – 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 7 at Washington Park, 3130 E. 30th St., Indianapolis.

Quarry at River North – 7 to 8 p.m. Aug. 7 at Quarry at River North, 8901 River Crossing Blvd., Indianapolis.

Ravenswood – 6:30 to 9 p.m. Aug. 7 at Glendale Christian Church, 1788 Haynes Ave., Indianapolis.

Southwest Association of Neighbors – 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 7 at Stout Field Park and Splash Pad, 3820 W. Bradbury Ave., Indianapolis.

The Lord’s Pantry at Anna’s House – 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 7 at The Lord’s Pantry at Anna’s House, 303 N. Elder Ave., Indianapolis.

North side

Carmel – 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 7 at Carmel Gazebo, 1 Civic Square.

Fishers – 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 7 at Roy G. Holland Memorial Park, 1 Park Dr., Fishers, and Brooks School Park, 11780 Brooks School Road, Fishers.

Lawrence – 6 to 9 p.m. at the Lawrence Police Department, 9001 E. 59th St.

Noblesville – 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 7 at Federal Hill Commons Park, 150 Logan St., Noblesville.

Whitestown – 4 to 8 p.m. Aug. 7 at Whitestown Municipal Complex, 6210 Veterans Dr.

West side

Avon – 4 to 8 p.m. Aug. 7, Lowe’s Home Improvement, 7893 E. U.S. 36, Avon.

Brownsburg – 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 7 at the Brownsburg Police Department, 31 N. Green St.

Danville – 5 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 7 at the Danville Police Department, 49 N. Wayne St.

Plainfield – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 11 near the Charleston Pavilion at Hummel Park, 5373 S. Co. Road 700 E., Plainfield.

Speedway – 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 7 at Leonard Park, 5400 W. 15th St., Speedway.

East side

Cumberland – 5 to 9 p.m. Aug. 7 at Cumberland Police Department, 11501 E. Washington St.

Fortville – 5 to 9 p.m. Aug. 7 at Landmark Park, 223 E. Staat St., Fortville.

McCordsville – 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 7 at McCordsville Town Hall, 6280 W. Co. Road 800 N.

South side