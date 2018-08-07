National Night Out events honor Lt. Allan and Deputy Pickett

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Here at home police and first responders celebrated National Night Out. It's a time to come together to build relationships with the community. In central Indiana two departments are pulling together, after losing officers in the line of duty.

In Southport a local sculptor has put in 20 hours of labor on a sculpture of Lt. Aaron Allan. Duane King started working on the sculpture in February. He says he and his friends with SoArts wanted to do something to honor Allan with something that would become part of the community.

"It makes me feel really good that we can do something to help keep his memory alive in years and years to come, so that's special," King said.

Southport Chief Tom Vaughn says it's been a rough year and this event with the sculpture on display was a chance for their grieving hearts to smile at the sight of little ones having a good time.

"It was something that Aaron really loved to do. So that's one of the things we've been saying. We're going to get back to that. Let's get back, have fun, enjoy everybody's company," Chief Vaughn said.

And their neighbors to the north in Whitestown also honored one of their own community members. Deputy Jacob Pickett was a K9 officer and did the K9 demonstration for National Night Out last year on behalf of the Boone County Sheriff's Department. This year another brother took his place.

"And so we held a moment of silence in his honor at the beginning and the entire program this year is themed after support the K9's," Whitestown Police Chief, Dennis Anderson said.

Both departments say the message this year is we are all in this together.

"Just to understand that we're human beings just like you. Our lives matter, your lives matter, all lives matter," Anderson said.

And it's time to heal.

"Finding the new normal. Looking at the positives as much as you can to be able to move and start enjoying life again," Vaughn said.

It will cost $6,000 to get the Lt. Allan sculpture bronzed. The group has a fundraising campaign here.