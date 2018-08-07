× Indianapolis breaks a 122 year old rainfall record

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indianapolis is off to a great start in terms of monthly rainfall. We broke a 122 year old rainfall record Tuesday when 1.82″ of rain fell. The heavy rain came ahead of an approaching cold front. The cold front will exit the state Wednesday morning and bring an end to the rain.

This will be a cooler week of weather with highs in the middle 80s. Another chance for scattered storms will emerge late this week. Our next weather system will bring a daily chance of starting Friday and lasting through the weekend.

Record rain fell across the city Tuesday.

Our summer rain deficit is now under an inch.

We average 6, 90-degree days in August.

We have already had three days of 90-degree heat this month.

Highs will stay in the 80s for the rest of the week.