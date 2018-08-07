× Indiana man accused of shooting friend in face, telling police it was suicide

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Authorities say an 18-year-old man has died after being shot in the face by a friend who was playing with a gun in western Indiana.

The Tribune-Star reports police arrested 20-year-old Dylan Morgan of Terre Haute on charges of reckless homicide, altering the scene of a death and obstruction of justice in connection with the early Sunday shooting death of Gage Eup at Morgan’s home.

Court records Tuesday didn’t yet list a lawyer for Morgan.

A probable cause affidavit says Morgan told Eup he’d shoot him if he didn’t change a song that was playing. Police were told Morgan got a gun, removed the magazine, pointed it at Eup’s face, and pulled the trigger.

After shooting Eup, he reportedly told a friend at the home “Do not tell anyone. We have to say this is suicide,” The Tribune-Star reports. Morgan then re-inserted the magazine and chambered another round to make it look more like a suicide.

Morgan reportedly told investigators he didn’t think the gun would fire without the magazine.