IFD investigating church fire that caused $1 million in damage on near north side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Fire Department is investigating a fire that officials estimate caused about $1 million in damage to a near north side church.

Crews were called to Our Savior Lutheran Church on W. 25th St. at about 9:07 a.m. after smoke was seen coming from the building.

The first firefighters arrived at about 9:10 a.m. and began working to extinguish the blaze. IFD says the fire was located in the basement of the church, which sent heavy smoke throughout the structure.

With the help of a total of 70 firefighters, the fire was marked under control by 9:44 a.m.

According to IFD, no one was inside the building when the fire broke out, no one was injured and the church has insurance.

Co-Director James Boyd says the church was established in 1939. Its 50-family congregation will celebrate the church’s 80th anniversary on Oct. 19 of next year.