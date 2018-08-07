× Fountain Square’s Peppy Grill shut down after cooler recorded at 54°

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Marion County Health Department shut down iconic Peppy Grill in Fountain Square on Tuesday.

In the afternoon, the restaurant said on their Facebook page “We will be closed for awhile, I will let everyone know when we will open back up.”

On their storefront on Virginia Ave., a sign placed by the health department says the grill is closed to “protect public health and safety.”

According to a document obtained by CBS4, 19 violations were placed against the Peppy Grill, including three critical violations, back on May 31.

Their slicer was reportedly soiled and prep coolers were also soiled inside. The department had cross-contamination concerns after a log of hamburger was stored incorrectly over ready-to-eat foods.

They were all reportedly corrected.

Tuesday’s health department report was given to us on Wednesday afternoon. The report shows Peppy Grill was closed due to a complaint of the coolers not being kept at the proper temperature.

The health department held an inspection Tuesday as a result of the complaint and found five coolers were operating above the state law of 41°, including a refrigerator in the back operating at 54°. Food was reportedly recorded as high as 49°.

The health department concluded all affected coolers must be replaced with working commercial grade coolers before the establishment will be allowed the reopen. They said domestic refrigerators will not be approved as replacements.

In addition to the broken coolers, the health department is requiring the grill to replace its floor on the cook line. According to the report, the floor was just replaced a few months ago, but is no longer smooth.

Several booths in the dining room are heavily taped and require replacement.

Peppy Grill has been a mainstay in the Fountain Square neighborhood for several years. The restaurant told us they hope to reopen by Friday.

A manager sent in the statement below following the closure by the department:

“We are not shutting the doors forever, I am working with the owner to get things done ,so we can open back up by Friday. I have been the manager for week now and I have been in there day and night to get the place back the way it was years ago, it’s hard to get things done when the place is 24/7.”

Peppy Grill is located at 1004 Virginia Ave.