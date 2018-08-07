Conerback Kenny Moore, IndyStar’s Stephen Holder join us for Colts Camp Live

WESTFIELD, Ind. — How are things shaping up for the Indianapolis Colts this season?
Watch the video above to see Colts Camp Live host Chris Widlic discuss that and other topics with cornerback Kenny Moore and IndyStar’s Stephen Holder
Here’s the full schedule for the webcast, which you can find on CBS4Indy.com, IndyStar.com and CBS4’s Facebook and Twitter pages:
- Thursday, July 26 with cornerback Pierre Desir and IndyStar’s Stephen Holder
- Friday, July 27 with receiver Ryan Grant and IndyStar’s Zak Keefer
- Tuesday, July 31 with linebacker Najee Goode and IndyStar’s Zak Keefer
- Wednesday, August 1 with safety Matthias Farley and IndyStar’s Stephen Holder
- Thursday, August 2 with defensive end Tarell Basham and IndyStar’s Zak Keefer
- Monday, August 6 with running back Marlon Mack and IndyStar’s Zak Keefer
- Tuesday, August 7 with cornerback Kenny Moore and IndyStar’s Stephen Holder