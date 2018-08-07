× Authorities searching for Brownstown man who disappeared in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help find a missing 25-year-old man.

Officers said in a press release Tuesday that Joseph Ross allegedly disappeared on May 13 of this year after entering a wooded area near Amberley Addition in Columbus. The Brownstown man hasn’t been seen since.

Ross is described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall, 135 to 145 pounds, with blond hair and hazel eyes. The sheriff’s office says he was last seen wearing blue jeans and a green t-shirt.

Deputies from Bartholomew and Jennings counties, along with the Indiana State Police, continue to search for Ross.

“We continue to receive information and follow all leads; however, we remain extremely concerned about Joseph’s welfare”, said BCSO Detective Terry Holderness.

The sheriff’s office says anyone with any information, no matter how seemingly insignificant, is asked to contact Detective Holderness at 812-565-5927 or tip line 812-379-1712. You don’t have to leave your name.

“Since this is an active investigation, no additional information will be released,” said Captain Christopher Roberts, Commander of BCSO’s Investigations Division.