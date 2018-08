× Plainfield police investigating after 2 found dead in apartment

PLAINFIELD, Ind. – Two people were found dead in a Plainfield apartment on Tuesday.

The police department says the bodies were discovered around 3 p.m. at the Double Creek Flats. That’s northwest of the intersection of US 40 and Raceway Rd.

Investigating officers say they’re waiting on search warrants for the apartment.

CBS4 has a crew en route. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.