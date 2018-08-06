Woman, student injured in crash involving Perry Township school bus on south side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A Perry Township school bus was involved in a crash with another vehicle Monday morning.

The crash occurred around 6:20 a.m. on South Keystone Avenue, just south of I-465 on Redfern Drive.

According to police dispatch, there were students on the school bus at the time of the crash.

The female truck driver was transported from the scene in a neck brace and on a stretcher immediately after the crash. Another ambulance arrived about a half hour later; a teenager was taken to the hospital in a neck brace.

Southbound Keystone is blocked at Redfern, and traffic is being diverted through a neighborhood. Construction work in this area is already a tough challenge for drivers.

Perry Township returned to class on July 25.

