Two-day grilled cheese festival coming to downtown Indy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – If you’re thinking, “Why aren’t there more festivals centered on cheese?” you’re in luck! The organizers of Indy’s first taco festival are currently planning a grilled cheese festival for the fall. And get this—it’s a two-day event!

The festival is scheduled for October 13 and 14 at the Pan Am Plaza downtown. The first day is for grilled cheese lovers 21 and older and will also include craft beer.

All ages are welcome October 14.

General admission tickets for October 13 are $25. Tickets get you five grilled cheese tickets and three craft beer tickets. Pay $10 more for VIP and get one additional sample and entrance one hour early.

General admission tickets for October 14 are $20 for adults, $15 for kids up to 12-years-old, and free for kids 5 and under. Included with the ticket price is four grilled cheese tickets.

There are also discounts for groups.

It’s unclear at this time which restaurants will be participating in the festival.