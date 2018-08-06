Serious crash in Henry County closes I-70 in both directions

Posted 10:38 pm, August 6, 2018, by , Updated at 10:46PM, August 6, 2018

Serious crash closes all lanes of I-70 in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. – I-70 is closed in both directions due to a crash in Henry County, according to Indiana State Police.

Officers say the crash happened in the westbound lanes and is considered serious, with at least one person injured.

Drivers should seek alternate routes as they travel near mile marker 120, southwest of New Castle.

The closure is expected to last until about midnight.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

