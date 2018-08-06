Rain should hold off until Monday Night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Welcome to a new week! It's starting off just beautifully.

Oppressive heat returns for Monday. It'll be the third day in a row that we hit the low 90s with heat indices close to 100.

We're tracking storms to the NW but rain chances stay very low for us on this Monday. Most of us won't see rain until Monday night.

UV Index and heat will be the main concerns for Monday. Sunscreen definitely needed!

Rain chances stay low so you can get out to the State Fair Monday. Just prepare for extreme heat. Lemon Shake Ups needed!!

Dew points tell us how much moisture is in the air and with those readings near and above 70, this heat will feel oppressive.

Most of Monday will remain dry. Slim chance for a stray shower between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

More widespread rain will slide through Monday night. West and northwest of Indy gets storms after 9 p.m. with Indy after 10 p.m. Scattered storms continue into Tuesday.

Wednesday and Thursday will be the best days to get outside.