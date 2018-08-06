One killed, two others injured in three separate shootings in Indianapolis

Posted 5:32 am, August 6, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It’s been a violent 24 hours in Indianapolis with three separate shootings.

The most recent shooting happened early Monday morning on the city’s near southeast side. Officers were called to the 1600 block of Harlan Street at 1:38 a.m. They found a man dead in front of the house when they arrived. The victim was 31-years-old.

Neighbors told police they heard an argument going on outside before hearing shots fired.

In addition to this shooting, there were two other shootings Sunday evening.

The first shooting occurred around 8 p.m. in the 2900 block of North Gale Street on Indy’s near northeast side. A man was critically injured and transported to Eskenazi Hospital.

IMPD was called to a second shooting in the 1000 block of North Sheffield Avenue on Indy’s near west side. A 24-year-old man suffered a minor injury.

An officer on scene told us people should find other ways to solve arguments.

“Two guys argue and somebody decides to use a gun to solve it instead of just resolving the conflict under, -you know, normal means,” said Captain Robert Troutt.

Police are still searching for suspects in all three shootings.

