New Castle baseball team going to Babe Ruth World Series

Posted 4:56 pm, August 6, 2018, by , Updated at 04:57PM, August 6, 2018

NEW CASTLE, Ind.-- A central Indiana baseball team is going to the World Series.

The New Castle Babe Ruth all-star 15-year-olds won the Ohio Valley Tournament, and now they're raising money to make sure every player and their families can make the trip to Washington state.

CBS4 Photojournalist Dave Novak brought us the story of this team's special bond in the video above.

Local banks and businesses have been pitching in to help fund the trip. Thirteen boys and three coaches will be in the tournament.

 

