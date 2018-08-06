× More rain for central Indiana

Central Indiana will see several chances for rain over the next 48 hours. Scattered t-storms are possible north of I-70 overnight.

An approaching cold front will give us a better chance for scattered, strong storms Tuesday afternoon and evening. Gusty winds and lightning will accompany the storms.

The cold front will exit the state Wednesday morning and bring an end to the rain.

This will be a cooler week of weather with highs in the middle 80s.

Another chance for scattered storms will emerge late this week.

Our next weather system will bring a daily chance of starting Friday and lasting through the weekend.

We have already had three, 90-degree days this month.

We have already exceeded our 90-degree summer heat average.

We are slowly wiping out our summer rainfall deficit.

We’ll have a chance for scattered storms overnight.

Scattered, strong storms will develop Tuesday afternoon.

Scattered, strong storms will continue Tuesday evening.

Areas of heavy rain are likely Tuesday.

This will be a cooler week of weather.