Marion County deputy’s squad car hit several times by gunfire

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police are investigating after a squad car assigned to a Marion County Sheriff’s deputy was shot up over the weekend.

The incident occurred Saturday around 5:40 a.m. in the 4000 block of Broadway Street, near East 40th Street and North College Avenue. After a call for shots fired, the responding officer found the unmarked squad car, a white Dodge Charger, had been shot at.

Witnesses told police they heard several shots and saw two suspects standing next to the vehicle. One of the suspects started kicking the driver’s side door window and then reached through to unlock the car after breaking it.

A suspect then got into the car and began to try and take things, according to witnesses. The two suspects then got into a white Subaru SUV driven by a third suspect and fled southbound on Broadway Street with the SUV’s headlights turned off.

At the scene, officers found shell casings and one live round on the ground next to the police car. The deputy assigned to the car stated the only thing taken was his key ring from the City.

A short time later, the vehicle the suspect were in was located in the 5300 block of Park Avenue. The vehicle had been reported stolen overnight and the owner was notified.

Police say the suspects may have been walking down streets getting into unlocked vesicles to steal things.

Anyone with additional information about the incident or security footage from the area is asked to call 317-327-1700. Anonymous tips can be given to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).