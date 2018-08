× Eight-vehicle accident closes left two lanes of southbound I-69 near 82nd Street

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Heads up if you’re commuting south from Hamilton County, a crash involving eight vehicles has closed the left two lanes of southbound I-69 at 82nd. St.

It happened near the 200 mile marker. Police say no major injuries have been reported at this time.

We will update this story once more information becomes available.