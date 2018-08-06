× Driver trapped inside vehicle for days in Bloomington before rescue, police say

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A woman was likely trapped in her car for days before someone heard her honking her horn.

According to the Bloomington Police Department, a woman walking her dog in the 2700 block of North Kinser Pike heard the car horn from a wooded area around 9 a.m. Sunday.

She found a woman in her 60s trapped inside a vehicle. The car was past the ridge of a hill, obscuring it from view.

According to the Bloomington Fire Department, the woman had been stuck in the vehicle since Friday afternoon and continued honking her horn in hopes that help would arrive.

One side of the car was damaged and the door wouldn’t open; the other side was stuck against vegetation, making it impossible for the driver to get free.

The woman who found the driver couldn’t get her out and called 911. Crews from the Bloomington Fire Department arrived at the scene and used chainsaws to cut away the vegetation.

Residents who live nearby told investigators they heard a car horn throughout the weekend but dismissed it as a car alarm.

The woman suffered from dehydration, investigators said, but was otherwise uninjured. She was taken to IU Health Bloomington Hospital.