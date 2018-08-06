× Daycare owner says her $3,000 fence is falling apart after only a year

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A small business owner turned to CBS4 Problem Solvers for help after she tried over and over again to get a fence company to come back and make repairs.

Deona Givens’ backyard should be a place of comfort and fun for the kids she takes care of at her home daycare, but it’s become a place of frustration instead.

“This is just not the way it’s supposed to be at all,” Givens said.

Last April, Givens signed a contract with Spence’s Fences and paid thousands of dollars to have her fence installed.

“I was referred by a client of mine,” Givens said. “I didn’t have any issues at first.”

Within a month, though, Givens said she started noticing problems with the fence, and began contacted owner Stephen Spence because her contract came with a warranty.

“He was responding to me all the time. He’d keep saying, ‘Well, I’ll have somebody come out or I’ll come out and look myself,’ but he’d never show up,” Givens said.

Eventually, Givens gave up, but in recent months she said the fence has gotten even worse, so she decided to contact CBS4 Problem Solvers. Givens showed us areas where the fence is not secured, and issues like rotting wood and uneven boards.

“There’s all type of stuff going on with this fence. It just shouldn’t be like this at all,” Givens said.

This wasn’t the first time a viewer contacted CBS4 Problem Solvers about Spence’s Fences. Last summer, Spence responded to James Payne, after he showed us issues with his own fence, which also included unsecured posts and uneven boards.

Spence returned to Payne’s home after our call and made repairs. In Givens’ case, he responded quickly, saying he is no longer in business and her wood is not under warranty, but he is willing to make repairs to her gates and fence posts.

As of Monday, Spence had returned once and planned to return again this week. In the meantime, Givens said she was considering legal action, since she’s been receiving quotes from new companies and believes she may have to replace the fence altogether.

“I would like the fence put up properly or I want my money back,” Givens said.

If you have a problem you’d like us to consider, contact CBS4 Problem Solvers at 317-677-1544 or ProblemSolvers@cbs4indy.com.