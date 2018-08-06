After contractor doesn’t return for six months, family hopes to finish window project

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- A young family embarked on their own master bathroom remodel, but their project stalled when the contractor they hired to install a window didn't return for six months.

Bridget Haight is a mother of two and the small window on the side of her house has turned into a big problem that she said she is sick of worrying about all the time.

"I just want it finished," Haight said.

Haight found a local company, TDS Construction, online and hired them to install the window in February. She said that she's had success hiring contractors online in the past and thought she could trust owner Tim Schupp.

"I felt really confident about him," Haight said.

Schupp gave her a contract and installed the window as planned. Haight said he told her he'd be back to finish up the outside, which included trim and siding. That finish work was included in the contract she received.

"He said, 'Give me a call, a reminder in a few days, and I'll come back with the siding and the finishing touches," Haight said.

That was six months ago. Since then, Haight said she tried to get in touch with Schupp and thought it all might be a misunderstanding.

"The last time I heard from him was April," Haight said.

In Schupp's last text to her, he said, "I'll be home tonight and I will get back to you ASAP, I'm very sorry." Despite the apology, he never returned.

Eventually, Haight's neighbor Tom Hayden stepped in to try to help. He told her to give CBS4 Problem Solvers a call.

"I like the reports you do and it seems like you do have success," Hayden said.

Hayden can see the window from his own home every day, but he said he's more concerned about the stress it is putting on Haight and her husband.

"I'm just hoping that somebody will come back and be responsible and take care of it for her," Hayden said.

CBS4 Problem Solvers reached out to TDS Construction through Facebook and by phone. The company told us twice that Schupp would contact Haight, but she never received a call.

On Monday, when reached by phone, Schupp told us to stop bothering him and hung up the phone.

That hasn't left Haight with much hope. She said that in the end, she just wants to get this seemingly simple project finished so that she can stop worrying about it and move on to the rest of the remodel.

"I have no hope at this point of ever seeing him again," Haight said.

If you believe you can help Haight complete her project, or if you have another case for us to consider, contact CBS4 Problem Solvers at 317-677-1544. You can also email us at ProblemSolvers@cbs4indy.com.