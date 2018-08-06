× 7 injured in Kokomo crash, including 3 children

KOKOMO, Ind. – Police say seven people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Kokomo on Monday, including three children.

Officers were called to the scene at 931 and 300 North at about 9:15 a.m. There, police say they learned a semi driven by 61-year-old George L Brent from McDonough, Georgia had struck a van from behind.

The van, driven by 44-year-old Lisa Miller of Kokomo, was then pushed to a final rest on the south side of the intersection. Miller and her three children in the van were airlifted to Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne in critical condition, according to police.

Two other vehicles were also involved in the collision, a Jeep driven by 25-year-old Kylie Poe of Sharpville, and a Honda Odyssey driven by 71-year-old Larry Hart of Kokomo. Police say there was also a passenger in the Odyssey who was not named. They were transported to hospitals for treatment.

Police say it’s unknown at this time if intoxication played a role in the crash.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Officer Troy Hintz at 765-456-7134 Ext 8336.