$5,000 reward offered for information in Lawrence gun store burglary

LAWRENCE, Ind. – A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the burglary of a Lawrence gun store.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) announced the reward Monday.

According to ATF, at least two individuals broke into KS & E Sports at 8756 Pendleton Pike and stole seven firearms. Officials say it happened sometime during the overnight hours between Sunday and Monday.

ATF is working with the Lawrence Police Department to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS (800-283-4867). Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov, through ATF’s website at http://www.atf.gov/contact/atftips.