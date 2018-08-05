Statewide Silver Alert issued for 71-year-old Commiskey man

Posted 4:52 am, August 5, 2018, by

Jackie D. Hanner/Courtesy of ISP

JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. – The Jennings County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of a Commiskey man.

71-year-old Jackie Hanner was last seen Saturday afternoon in Commiskey, Indiana, 80 miles southeast of Indianapolis.

Hanner is described as a white male, 5 feet 7 inches, 230 pounds, gray hair and hazel eyes.  He was wearing a plaid shirt and blue jeans.

He may be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

He was last seen driving a white 2014 Kia Sorento SUV with Indiana handicap plate D602NA.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jennings County Sheriff’s Department at 812-346-4911 or 911.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s