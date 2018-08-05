Shootout on west side sends two men to hospital

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Two people have been shot outside a west side liquor store Saturday night.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired on the 5400 block of West 34th Street, near Moller Road, around 9:45 p.m.

Police say a shootout outside C & C Liquors left one of the victims in critical condition. The second shooting victim will be okay.

Both men were taken to Methodist Hospital.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting. Police are investigating.

