Police searching for missing 72-year Indianapolis man

Posted 5:11 pm, August 5, 2018, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD detectives are asking the public’s help to find a missing 72-year-old man last seen on Friday night.

David Taylor was last seen wearing green trousers and a white shirt. He is known to walk everywhere he travels and is currently taking medication.

Police say he could be affected by the hot and humid temperatures. Taylor is 5’10” and weighs around 185 lbs.

Taylor might frequent the area of 500 N East St. or the 2800 block of E. 56th St.

If you have information on Taylor’s whereabouts, contact IMPD dispatch at 317-327-3811 or the IMPD Missing Person’s Office at 317.327.6184.

