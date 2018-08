× Peyton Manning’s family adopts abused, abandoned puppy

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. – A puppy who was found with a rope around its neck got a second chance thanks to Peyton Manning and his family.

After being rescued at a county fair in Mississippi, the two-pound dog was treated for fleas and intestinal parasites. She went to a foster home where she met none other than The Sheriff and his family.

Manning decided to adopt the dog!

The Animal Rescue Fund of MS post has been shared over 1,000 times.