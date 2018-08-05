New state law could help hold down prescription drug costs

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — An Indiana lawmaker says a new state law promises to be an important step toward helping hold down Hoosiers’ prescription drug costs.

The law that took effect July 1 allows pharmacies and pharmacists to provide patients with information about their cost options for prescriptions.

State Sen. Mark Stoops tells The Herald-Times it “doesn’t quite go far enough, but it’s an important step” toward helping Hoosiers hold down their prescription drug costs.

The Bloomington Democrat says health insurance companies “are notorious for hiding benefits or steering customers to more lucrative drugs.”

The Indiana Pharmacists Association says the law minimizes pharmacy-benefit-managers’ role in driving up drug costs.

Those managers negotiate contracts between drug companies, insurance companies and pharmacies and decide which drugs insurers cover and how much patients will pay for it.

