Muggly Monday afternoon; Rain Monday night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One more warm, humid day before rain returns to central Indiana. A weather system to our northwest will bring a cold front towards central Indiana throughout Monday.

Ahead of the cold front temperatures should surge back to the low-90°s. The heat index will peak between 94° and 98° during the afternoon.

While most of Monday should remain dry, there will be a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms starting around 3pm. Rain coverage should remain small. Computer models suggest the best chance for afternoon thunderstorms will be along and east of I-69.

Data suggests that late Monday night a line of thunderstorms will begin to dive southeast out of northern Illinois and southern Michigan in to northern Indiana. Our latest high-resolution FutureView computer model brings the line to near Hartford City - Kokomo - Logansport by 11pm Monday.

Rain will continue to dive south and east across central Indiana during the early morning hours Tuesday. It isn't out of the question for thunderstorms to produce some gusty winds, heavy downpours and vivid lightning.

Rain will remain possible for the Tuesday morning commute. We may see a break in the action late Tuesday morning, but expect rain to move back in to central Indiana Tuesday afternoon.

Widespread rain should taper off pre-dawn Wednesday. There will be a chance for an isolated thundershower Wednesday, but most should remain dry.

90° DAYS ADDING UP

Indianapolis reached 91° Sunday (as of press time). This marks the 27th day the capital city has reached 90° this year. Indianapolis normally has nineteen 90° days annually.

LATE WEEK RAIN

Long range computer models suggest an upper-level low will dive down out of the Great Lakes and park over Illinois late in the week and linger through the weekend. If this should pan out, more clouds and daily chances for rain will be possible Friday through Sunday.