Man shot, lifelined following gas station fight in Rushville

RUSHVILLE, Ind. – Police in Rush County are investigating after a man reportedly became aggressive inside a gas station and then was shot.

At around 9:00 p.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to the Country Mark gas station, located in the 600 block of W. 3rd St., on the report of a shooting at that location.

When officers arrived, they secured the store and located a man who had been shot in the abdomen. He was transported to Rush Memorial Hospital and then lifelined to St. Vincent’s in Indianapolis.

After investigating, police determined the man who was shot became verbally and physically aggressive inside the store. He allegedly got into a physical conflict with another patron and was shot by that patron.

Alcohol is suspected to be a factor. No charges have been filed at this time.

If you have additional information, please call police at 765-932-3907.