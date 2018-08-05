× Luck ‘checks off’ another item with sprint-out, TD to Hilton

WESTFIELD, Ind. – Another day at camp, another box checked off on Andrew Luck’s “To Do’’ list.

Working on end-of-game, do-it-or-else situations Sunday morning at Grand Park, Frank Reich put the football in the hands of the Indianapolis Colts’ $140 million quarterback.

“Didn’t exactly design it like that,’’ he said, “(but) put him in enough situations and something like that is bound to happen.’’

Luck lined up in the shotgun, but immediate pressure forced him to sprint to his left. With defenders in pursuit, he continued to roll to his left – keeping his eyes downfield – before twisting and throwing across his body.

A pass that might have been intended for tight end Eric Ebron was caught in a crowd by leaping wideout T.Y. Hilton just inside the pylon for a 40-ish-yard touchdown.

“Yeah, that’s kind of nice,’’ Reich said, “and it was a hard sprint-out, the competitor in him . . . he’s just bailing out of there 100 miles an hour and that’s a tough throw to make to kind of turn and make.

“That’s definitely checking something off.’’

Luck has talked at length about making better decisions when he returns, starting with Thursday night’s preseason opener at Seattle. At times and when possible, he hopes to avoid putting himself at risk.

“I think I’d be a bit of a fool not to, to be honest,’’ he said. “There are hits that I could have avoided and not taken.’’

However, there also will be situations where Luck’s competitive juices and ability to extend a play with his mobility are required. His strike-on-the-run to Hilton was one of those.

“He’s shown that throughout his career,’’ Reich said. “That’s what makes him a unique player.

“That’s part of our goal, to put him in those situations to make those plays in practice because it’s not only good for him to see and feel, it’s good for all of us to see and feel and know that he’s back in full force making those kind of plays that are going to win games for us.’’

Luck’s TD to Hilton capped another busy day. He completed 17-of-25 passes with two touchdowns and one interception in 11-in-11 and 7-on-7 drills.

Luck in a practice groove

On the heels of Sunday’s work, the plan is for Luck to be full-go Monday and Tuesday, and settle into a similar schedule thereafter.

“We get back from Seattle and the next day’s kind of a corrections day,’’ Reich said. “Then three hard practices again. He’ll do all three of those. After a day off, we’ve got three in a row, two of which are (with) Baltimore. He’ll do all three of those.

“We’re in a rhythm right now. Three sets of three coming up where he’s bam, bam, bam, which is the rhythm you want.’’

Castonzo out

Left tackle Anthony Castonzo will miss some practice time after aggravating a right hamstring injury in Friday evening’s practice. He first suffered the injury while working out on his own in mid-July, which resulted in him opening training camp on the non-football injury list.

“He’s going to miss a little bit of time,’’ Reich said of Castonzo. “We want to be conservative with him. He had been feeling pretty good. There was no precursor.’’

While Castonzo mends, look for free-agent pickup J’Marcus Webb to work with the starting unit. Denzelle Good might be an option, but he’s out with a hamstring injury.

The 6-7, 331-pound Webb was signed July 30. He has started 64 of 80 regular-season games in seven seasons with Chicago, Minnesota, Oakland and Seattle. He was not in the NFL last season.

“He’s doing a nice job all things considered,’’ Reich said. “Big man and has the right frame of mind. Doing good work.’’

Depth chart? No big deal

The Colts released their first official depth chart, and Reich offered a quick value assessment.

“Yeah, not much,’’ he said. “It’s a necessary evil at this point. You’ve got to have organization, right? You’ve got to have a plan on how we’re going to play guys.’’

“It’s still early in the process.’’

Perhaps, but it’s worth noting the starting cornerbacks are Pierre Desir and Kenny Moore II. Quincy Wilson, the 2017 second-round pick, is a backup.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51.