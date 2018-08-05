LT Anthony Castonzo expected to miss time with leg injury

Tackle Anthony Castonzo #74 of the Indianapolis Colts looks on against the New York Jets during a preseason game at MetLife Stadium on August 7, 2014 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Andrew Luck could be missing his blind-side protector in Thursday night’s preseason opener at Seattle.

Left tackle Anthony Castonzo did not practice Sunday and coach Frank Reich says he is expected to miss “some time” after apparently re-injuring his right hamstring in Friday night’s practice.

Castonzo was injured initially during workouts between the end of Indy’s scheduled offseason workouts and the start of training camp. He was activated from the non-football injury list Wednesday.

It’s not yet clear who might replace the longtime starter.

The most likely candidate, Denzelle Good, also sat out with a hamstring injury Sunday. Other possibilities include Joe Haeg, who has started in three different spots over the last two seasons, and J’Marcus Webb, who was signed Monday.

