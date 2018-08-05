Joey Chestnut finishes runner-up at fair’s ice cream eating contest
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Major League eaters not only had to battle each other during Sunday’s World Ice Cream Eating Contest at the state fair, but also the heat and humidity.
Fan-favorite Joey Chestnut finished runner-up to Geoffrey Esper.
Esper won this year’s contest after consuming 15.5 pints of ice cream in six minutes.
Here’s top eaters from today’s Ice Cream Eating Championship:
1) Geoffrey Esper, 15.5 pints
2) Joey Chestnut, 14.5 pints
3) Juan Rodriguez, 12 pints
4) Derek Jacobs, 11.5 pints
4) Brian Dudzinsky, 11.5 pints