Joey Chestnut finishes runner-up at fair’s ice cream eating contest

Posted 4:26 pm, August 5, 2018, by , Updated at 04:31PM, August 5, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Major League eaters not only had to battle each other during Sunday’s World Ice Cream Eating Contest at the state fair, but also the heat and humidity.

Fan-favorite Joey Chestnut finished runner-up to Geoffrey Esper.

Esper won this year’s contest after consuming 15.5 pints of ice cream in six minutes.

Here’s top  eaters from today’s Ice Cream Eating Championship:

1) Geoffrey Esper, 15.5 pints

2) Joey Chestnut, 14.5 pints

3) Juan Rodriguez, 12 pints

4) Derek Jacobs, 11.5 pints

4) Brian Dudzinsky, 11.5 pints

