IN Focus: Panelists discuss this week's top stories

Posted 8:40 am, August 5, 2018, by

INDIANAPOLIS - Could state lawmakers be on the verge of finally passing a statewide hate crime law?

And with the 2018 midterms now three months away, how will the latest fundraising feud impact candidates here in Indiana?

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Tim Swarens, Christina Hale, Mike Murphy and Jennifer Wagner discuss this week's top stories, including:

  • President Trump's controversial week on Twitter
  • The GOP's emerging fundraising feud with the Koch brothers
  • Sen. Joe Donnelly responds to opponent Mike Braun calling for Donnelly to take part in more than two debates this year
  • The debate over hate crime legislation, with Gov. Holcomb now calling for lawmakers to pass a statewide hate crime law

