IN Focus: Gov. Holcomb, lawmakers discuss new push for hate crime law

INDIANAPOLIS - Indiana remains one of five states in the U.S. without legislation to allow judges to issue harsher penalties for hate crimes, but Gov. Eric Holcomb wants to see that change.

On July 28, anti-Semitic graffiti was found at a garbage shed at Congregation Shaarey Tefilla, located in the 3000 block of West 116th St. The graffiti included a Nazi flag and other symbols.

Corey Freedman, the President of Congregation Shaarey Tefilla, believed it happened late Friday night into Saturday morning. He said surveillance video did catch the act and more than one person is behind the vandalism.

The incident has caused Gov. Holcomb to push for hate crimes law to be introduced and approved. He issued this statement:

“No law can stop evil, but we should be clear that our state stands with the victims and their voices will not be silenced. “For that reason it is my intent that we get something done this next legislative session, so Indiana can be 1 of 46 states with hate crimes legislation—and not 1 of 5 states without it. “I’ll be meeting with lawmakers, legal minds, corporate leaders and citizens of all stripes who are seeking to find consensus on this issue so that, once and for all, we can move forward as a state.”