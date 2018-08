× Foster kids given books at Colts “Community Day”

WESTFIELD, In – The Colts hosted “Community Day” at Grand Park Sunday.

The event began with a pancake breakfast for foster children. The children also received their own library of 25 books through the program called “Books for Youth.”

The program has collected more than 875,000 books to date.

People attending the event played football themed games and watched the Colts practice.