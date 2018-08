× 39,000 pounds of chicken nuggets spill into Tennessee road after train hits semi

NEWPORT, Tenn. – A train hit a semi in Tennessee Friday, spilling thousands of chicken nuggets.

WVLT reported that the crash involved a trailer carrying 39,000 pounds of Tyson chicken nuggets.

Cocke County Emergency Management Agency posted images to Facebook which show several boxes of chicken nuggets scattered in the road.

“Chicken nuggets for blocks,” Newport resident Linda Witson told WVLT.

No one was hurt.